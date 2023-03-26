Manpower shortage hampers Consumers’ Rights Protection drives

Video
Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Mar 25: The field operation of the Department of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) in the district is running amid manpower and vehicle crises.

DNCRP started its journey in 2015 with one assistant director and one office assistant-cum-computer technician having a room in deputy commissioner (DC) office.

The post of approved office assistant is vacant. At present, the regular operation is conducted in cooperation with other departments. There is no provision of vehicles. Hired vehicles are the only resort.

Despite the manpower crisis, from July last year to February this year, the organisation has collected Tk 60.44 lakh as fine by conducting raids and mobile court drives in different bazaars, shops and shopping malls.

The DNCRP is working to protect interest of consumers through monitoring to ensure fair market price, right weight, and date. Food adulteration is checked strictly.

A total of 185 consumer complaints were settled from July last year to February this year in different places of 17 upazilas of the district including Cumilla City Corporation. A total of 22 companies were fined Tk 2.81 lakh while Tk 70,000 were given as incentives to the complainants.

At the same time, 250 companies were penalised and fined Tk 25,87, 500 in 81 market surveillance operations. Besides, in 313 mobile court operations, 497 cases were filed and three people were jailed; and Tk 31,75,600 were collected. If vehicles and manpower are increased, the activities of the department will increase further, DNCRP sources said.

Assistant Director of DoE-Cumilla Achadul Islam said, there are two people out of approved three posts in the office; there is no official car allocation; people from remote areas of the district are regularly seeking help in getting consumer rights services.

"Generally, consumers complain to us through social media, WhatsApp, call on mobile numbers or even come directly," he added.

He further said, a total of Tk 60,44,100 has been collected by conducting operations in the last eight months.

"Though the manpower is less, we are working sincerely in cooperation with other departments. But the demand for manpower has been reported to the authorities concerned," he maintained.


