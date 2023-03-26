Video
Discussion on preventing child marriage held in Satkhira

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Mar 25: A child marriage preventive awareness meeting was held at Digital Corner of Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

In the wake of increased child marriage amid Covid-19, this awareness meeting was organized to make awareness among qazis, priests, Imams and teachers about prevention of child marriage. The meeting discussed barriers to preventing child marriage.

Upazila Management and Development Project (UMDP), Local Government Department and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)  jointly  organized the meeting.  Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Fatema-Tuz-Zohra presided over the meeting.

Upazila Chairman Md Asaduzzaman Babu was the chief guest. Satkhira Women Affairs Officer Fatema Zohra, Family Planning Officer Dr Joybrat Ghosh, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Zahidur Rahman, teachers SM Sahidul Islam, and Mizanur Rahman spoke.

Speakers at the discussion said, the child marriage is a curse for a country; the law of Bangladesh has fixed the age of marriage for girls at 18 and for boys at 21; marriage of boys and girls below these ages is called the child marriage; it is a punishable offence. But despite the legal restriction, the trend of child marriage is seen regularly, they added.



