Two females among three ‘commit suicide’

Three people including a female SSC examinee and an elderly woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Dinajpur and Pirojpur, in three days.





The deceased was identified as Munni Khanam, 16, daughter of Pannu Sheikh of Borovag area in Alfadanga Upazila of Faridpur District. She was an SSC examinee from Mala High School this year.





Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani Police Station (PS) Md Feroz Alam said the girl was going to her elder sister's house from Borovag area in the morning.







However, she jumped under the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express Train in Khayerhat area of Kashiani Upazila at around 7:45am, which left her dead on the spot, the OC added.





Eyewitnesses said Munni was talking on her mobile phone just before jumping under the train. She might have committed suicide out of huff with the caller on other side.







The deceased was identified as Shanto Kumar Das, 25, son of Milon Kumar Das, a resident of Rampura area of the upazila.





It was known that the young man hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at around 11 pm.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.





Parbatipur Model PS OC (Investigation) Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident.





The deceased was identified as Momtaj Begum, 65, a resident of Umedpur Village in the upazila.





Locals said Nayan, son of the deceased, is a drug addict. He often beat her and misbehaved with his mother for giving money to buy drugs. The woman might have committed suicide due to this reason, they added.





The woman hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





GOPALGANJ: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide after jumping under a train in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Thursday night.A case has been filed with Indurkani PS in this regard.