12 shops fined in B'baria, Rajshahi

Two separate mobile courts in three days fined 12 shops on charge of different irregularities including marketing malpractice in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Rajshahi.







BRAHMANBARIA: A mobile court here on Friday fined nine shop owners in Akhaura Upazila of the district.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer Angjai Marma conducted the drive in Sadak Bazar area in the morning, and fined seven vegetable sellers and two grocery shop owners Tk 13,500 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act as they had no price list.





Officer-in-Charge of Akhaura Thana Md Asadul Islam, among others, was also present during the drive.





RAJSHAHI: A joint mobile court on Wednesday fined three enterprises in Saheb Bazar area in the district city on charge of marketing malpractice.





Under the Weight Measurement Standards Act-201, Mamun Food Corner, Alif Traders, and Novel Stores have been fined on charge of marketing date-expired cake and chanachur, and not having proper weight of materials, and packaging certificate.





The mobile court was jointly conducted by district administration and Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institute-Rajshahi Divisional Office. A total of Tk 5,000 was collected as fine.







It was led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ishtiaq Majnun Ishti. At that time, BSTI Divisional Officer AFM Hasibul Hasan and Inspector (MET) Md Abul Qaim were present.