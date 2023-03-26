11 killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 11 people including two teenagers and a retired school teacher have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Jhenidah, Satkhira, Shariatpur, Manikganj, Rajshahi, Barishal, Thakurgaon, Netrakona and Mymensingh, in four days.







JHENIDAH: A teenage boy has been killed after being crushed by a truck in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.





The accident took place in front of Mazdia Crematorium in Barobazar area of the upazila in the morning.





The deceased was identified as Tarik Hossain, 14, son of Mintu Mia, a resident of Subarnasara Village in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at a local secondary school of the area.





Police and local sources said the boy was going to his teacher's house in the morning. On the way, a soil-laden truck crushed him in front of Mazdia Crematorium in Barobazar area, leaving him dead on the spot.







Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Abdur Rahim Molya confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.





SATKHIRA: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Satkhira-Khulna highway in Tala Upazila of the district on Friday night.





The accident took place on Shakdah Bridge on the highway of the upazila at around 9 pm.





The deceased was identified as Md Ashique, 25, son of Samsur Rahman, a resident of Kazir Haat area inthe upazila.





Quoting locals, Patkelghata PS OC Kanchan Kumar Ray said Ashique along with his two friends were going to Patkelghata from Milbazaar area at night. On the way, all of them fell on the road when Ashique lost control over the bike as its wheels slipped in sand on Shakdah Bridge, which left them critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured persons and rushed them to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ashique dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





The injured are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.





However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





SHARIATPUR: A teenage boy was killed and another injured when driver of a motorcycle lost control over the vehicle and hit a roadside tree in Bhedorganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.





The accident took place in South Tarabunia area of the upazila at night.







The deceased was identified as Jihad Sarker, 13, son of Imam Hosed Sarker, a resident of Sarker Kandi Village in the upazila.







The injured person is Rakib Bepari, 15, son of Shahjahan Bepari of the same area.





Inspector of Sakhipur PS Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident on Saturday.





He said that Jihad and Rakib were working at a tailoring shop of Doleman Bepari at Chairman Bazar of North Tarabunia.





After Tarabi prayer they went out of the shop on Friday night taking the motorcycle of shop owners for short tour.





When they reached South Tarabunia area, driver of the bike lost control over the vehicle and hit a tree. Jihad died on the spot and Rakib sustained critical injuries.





Being informed, police rushed there and have recovered the body from the scene.





The body was, later, sent to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







Legal action will be taken after getting written complaint from the deceased's family members, the police official added.





MANIKGANJ: An elderly man has been killed in a road accident in Bangla Bridge area under Ghior Upazila of the district on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Jasim Fakir, 65, a resident of Poyla Union under Ghior Upazila in the district. He was a trader by profession.







Police and local sources said a hydraulic trolley loaded with construction materials knocked down Jasim in Bangla Bridge area on Friday, which left him critically injured.





Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Ghior Upazila Health Complex, from where he was shifted to Manikganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.





Later on, Jasim was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at Manikganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital on arrival.





RAJSHAHI: A retired teacher, who was injured in a road accident in Puthia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar, 65, a resident of Ward No. 7 Six Building area of Kathalbaria under Puthia Municipality. He was a retired head teacher at Puthia Girls' High School in the area.





Police and local sources said a speedy truck hit Abdus Sattar at Puthia at around 9 am while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.





Critically injured Abdus Sattar was rescued by locals and immediately taken to Puthia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.





Later on, Abdus Sattar succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 11 am on Friday while undergoing treatment.





Paba Highway PS Inspector Mofakkharul Islam said legal action will be taken if any written complaint is received from the deceased's family members.





BARISHAL: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.





The accident took place in Senerhat area on the Wazirpur-Dhamura road of the upazila at around 11:45 pm.





The deceased was identified as Saddam Hossain, 26, son of Somed Ali, a resident of Ward No. 9 Kachua area under Wazirpur Municipality.







Police and local sources said Saddam was riding a motorcycle on the Wazirpur-Dhamura road at night. When he reached Senerhat area, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering, which left its rider Saddam critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body.







SBMCH Ward Master Abul Kalam confirmed the matter.







THAKURGAON: A man was killed after being hit by a pickup van in Haripur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.





The accident took place in Ranhatta Deepali Crossing area of the upazila at around 4 pm.





The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Ali, 45, son of Lokman Ali, a resident of Damol Village under the upazila.





According to police and local sources, Ibrahim was going to Zadurani Bazaar from the house riding by his auto-van in the afternoon. When he reached the crossing area at around 4 pm, a speedy pickup van hit his vehicle coming from the opposite direction, leaving the auto-van driver critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Haripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ibrahim dead.





Being informed, police have recovered the body.





Haripur PS OC Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.





The deceased was identified as Sujan Mia, 35, son of Abdul Motalib, hailed from Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh District.





According to police and local sources, the pickup van hit a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering in the afternoon, which left driver Sujan Mia dead on the spot and two others injured.





Being informed, police have recovered the body.





Kendua PS OC Ali Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Three people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between sand-laden truck and an auto-rickshaw on Mymensingh-Netrakona Highway in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased were identified as CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Humayun Kabir, 20, a resident of Beltoli Dakkhinpara area, Rubel Mia, 32, son of Abdul Sattar of Beltoli Maddhyapara area of the upazila, and Shamsu Mia, 42.





Local sources said the accident occurred at around 11 pm on Mymensingh-Netrakona Highway in Charpara Madrasa area when a sand-laden truck hit the Shyamganj-bound auto-rickshaw, leaving two dead on the spot and three others injured.





The injured were rescued and admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where Shamsu Mia was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies.





However, the law enforcers have seized the killer, but its driver managed to flee the scene.





