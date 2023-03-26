Genocide Day observed in districts

The Genocide Day was observed on Saturday across the country, commemorating the brutalities and cowardly attacks carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces on the unarmed Bengalis on the black night of 25 in 1971.





To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gopalganj, Laxmipur, Pabna, Rangamati and Sirajganj.







BOGURA: The district administration organized different programmes in the town on the occasion of the day.





A discussion meeting was held at the Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town at around 12 pm.





Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.





District Awami League (AL) President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Ashraful Momin Khan, Bogura Press Club President Mahmudul Alam Noyon and District Muktijoddha Sangsad Former Commander Freedom Fighter (FF) Ruhul Amin Bablu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.







GOPALGANJ: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.





Wreaths were placed on Joy Bangla Pukur Mass Graveyard adjacent to Sadar Upazila Parishad in the morning.





The district administration, District Police, District AL, Sadar Upazila administration, and different socio-cultural organizations paid floral tribute to the martyrs of March 25 in 1971 there.







A one minute silence was observed and then, a special munajat was performed seeking the peace for the departed souls of the martyrs.





Later on, a discussion meeting was held in Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium.





Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Azharul Islam, Superintend of Police (SP) Ayesha Siddiqa, District AL President Mahabub Ali Khan and FF Badruddoza Badar, among others, also spoke at the programme.







LAXMIPUR: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the district town in the morning.





Laxmipur DC Anwar Hossain Akand presided over the meeting conducted by Additional DC (ADC) (General) Nur A Alam.





SP Mahfuzzaman Ashraf, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Rezaul Rafin Sarker, District AL President Golam Faruq Pinku, FF Mahbubur Rahman, FF Shamsul Islam, DD of Health and Family Planning Department and BMA President Dr Ashfaqur Rahman Mamun, among others, were also present at the programme.







PABNA: In this connection, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in the town in the morning.







Pabna DC Biswas Russell Hossain presided over the programme.





SP Akbar Ali Munsi, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Abdur Rahim Pakon, Former Commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Habibur Rahman Habib and District AL President Rezaul Rahim Lal, among others, also spoke at the meeting.





Earlier, a documentary on the massacre of Pakistani occupation army on March 25, 1971 was screened.





RANGAMATI: On this occasion, the district administration arranged a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town.





Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman presided over the meeting.





SP Mir Abu Tauhid, ADC Md Saiful Islam and FF Hazi Kamal Uddin, among others, were also present at that time.







SIRAJGANJ: To mark the Day, the district administration organized a discussion meeting at Sirajganj Officers' Club in the town in the morning.





Sirajganj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman spoke there as the chief guest.





DD of the Local Government Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain, SP Arifur Rahman Mandal, DD of Islamic Foundation Mohammad Faruq Ahmed, District AL General Secretary Abdus Samad Talukder, and District Muktijoddha Sangsad Former Commander FF Sohrab Ali Sarker, among others, also attended the programme.