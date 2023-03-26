7,100 farmers get incentives at Baraigram

NATORE, Mar 25: A total of 7,100 farmers have got agriculture incentives from Baraigram Upazila administration.





Considering the situation of drought, the upazila administration provided 7,100 small and marginal farmers with jute seeds, paddy seeds and fertiliser free of cost.







To hand over these incentives, a distribution function was held at the upazila compound with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Marium Khatun in the chair.





The incentives were distributed by Professor Abdul Quddus, MP (Baraigrame-Gurudaspur) as the chief guest.





Chief Guest Abdul Quddus said, the present government is always alert about food production; at present, there is no food deficit in the country; and it has been possible only for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Under her leadership, now the country is going fast towards development, he added.







He asked farmers to increase production in their respective lands. The government is always beside farmers, he maintained.







Among others, Dr Siddiqur Rahaman Patowary, upazila chairman, Abdul Quddus Miajee, upazila Awami League president, Sharmin Sultana, upazila agriculture officer, and Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Baraigram police station, were present at the distribution function.