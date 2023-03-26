181 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 181 people including seven Rohingyas have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Narail, Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Bagerhat, Sunamganj, Chattogram and Noakhali, in recent times.







NARAIL: Police arrested six people along with 39 stolen laptops from the district recently.





The arrested persons are: Md Shahidul Islam, Riju Sarder, Sobhan Molya, Motiur Rahman, and Arman Molya, residents of Muksudpur Upazila in Gopalganj District, and Nepal Das, from Batajor area of Magura District.





Superintendent of Police (SP) in Narail Mst Sadira Khatun confirmed the information in a press briefing at her office on Saturday.





The SP said some computers were stolen from Sheikh Russell Digital Lab of Naldi BSS Secondary School in Lohagara Upazila of the district on January 26 last.





Laptops, projectors, printers, sound boxes, ceiling fans and other necessary equipments were also stolen from several institutions of the district including Malidanga Government Primary School of Sadar Upazila on March 16 last.







Following this, police started investigating, and arrested six people after conducting separate drives recently.





Based on the information given by the arrested, the law enforcers, later, recovered 39 stolen laptops, 4 projectors, 3 printers, 16 sound boxes, 72 ceiling fans, 2 computer boxes, 3 key boards and 2 pouches.





Additional SP Obaidur Rahman and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narail Sadar Police Station (PS) Sajedul Islam, among others, were also present at the press briefing.





RAJSHAHI: A total of 149 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.





Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 19 people on various charges in the city.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.





Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining nine were arrested on different charges.





Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.





Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 25 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.





Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the remaining 11 were arrested on different charges.





However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.





Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 26 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.





Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrant, one was drug addict and the remaining 10 were arrested on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.





On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 15 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.





Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining two were arrested on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.





Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 19 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.





Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining six were arrested on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.





Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.





Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, one was drug addict and the remaining nine were arrested on different charges.





On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.





Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the remaining five were arrested on different charges.





However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.





UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested seven Rohingya men from two camps in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday night for their alleged involvement in killing and drug trafficking.







The arrested persons are: Faridul Haque, 34, Mohammad alias Fayez, 25, Abdul Awal alias Wahed, 19, Md Yunus, 34, residents of Camp No. 13; and Nazmul Hasan, 28, Ehsan Ullah, 31 and Riaz, 30, of Camp No. 19.







Assistant Superintend of Police of RAB-15 Md Shamsul Alam Khan said the operation was conducted at Rohingya Camp No. 13 and Camp No. 19 on Wednesday night.





He said the arrestees are the accused of different cases including killing, drug trafficking.







However, the arrested persons were handed over to Ukhiya PS, the RAB official added.





BAGERHAT: Two people have been detained along with stolen wire of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt) Limited in Rampal Upazila of the district.





The arrested persons are: Md Nasir, 50, and Aynal, 62.





A team of the elite force conducted a drive in Botiaghata Katianangla Bazar area under Rampal Upazila in the district in the morning and arrested Nasir and Aynal along with the 372 kg of stolen wire of the plant, said RAB-6 Assistant Director (Media) Tareq Anam Banna.





However, legal action was taken against the arrested persons, the RAB official added.







SUNAMGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested four smugglers along with 1,691 Indian sarees worth about Tk 30.43 lakhs from Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Monday.





The arrested persons are: Zahid, 23, Md. Sabbir, 16, and Raihan, 17, and Nazmul, 22, hail from Sakhipur Upazila in Tangail District.





Dharmapasha PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dharmapasha Village and arrested them red-handed while they were transporting the smuggled goods in two pick-up vans.





During the primary investigation, the arrested confessed that they used to smuggle Indian sarees and other goods with help of Murad Chowdhury, 44, and Shah Alam, 25, officials of a courier service.





After collecting the goods through the border, Shah Alam used to store the goods in his house and later sent it to different districts of the country via the courier, said the OC.





A case was filed with the PS against the six accused in this regard, the OC added.





CHATTOGRAM: Police have arrested the bus driver Khorshed Alam Khokon., who is responsible for death of three people in an accident on Airport Road in the city on March 6, from Fatikchhari Upazila.





Chattogram Railway SP Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury said the railway police with the help of local police arrested Khokon from Datamara area of Fatikchhari Upazila on Sunday night.





On March 6, three persons including a railway employee were killed after a passenger bus hit an oil-laden train at Newmooring level crossing area on Airport Road in the city at around 9:30 pm.





The deceased were railway pointsman Azizul Haque, 30, and bus passengers Asaduzzaman, 30; and Miton Kanti Dey, 25.





According to locals, Pointsman Azizul Haque signalled the bus when the oil-laden train was coming. Denying the signal, the bus driver was going ahead and that caused the accident.





Then the bus turned turtle, which three critically injured.





Later on, they were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the trio were declared dead.





NOAKHALI: Police have unearthed the mystery behind the murder of a CNG driver in the district on February 26.





They also arrested eight people so far in this connection.







Among the arrestees, two persons have given confessional statement before a court in this regard on Saturday.





Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam revealed the information at a press conference on Monday.





The arrestees are: Md Mohin, 27, Md Kamal, 38, Md Azad Hosen, 32, Ripu Mia, 21, Zahid Hasan, 28, Sohel Hosen, 24, Momen Ullah, 37, and Nur Alam, 55.





The official said the man who planned the killing had a long-standing dispute with deceased Abdul Hakim, 35, over different issues. The man hired some people for Tk 4 lakh and planned to kill the CNG driver.





According to the plan, Mohin, owner of the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, called Hakim at his house on February 26. Later on, 4 to 5 accused killed Hakim by silting his throat in another place and buried the body concealing into a sack.





Among the arrestees, Ripu and Shakil gave confessional statement before the court on Saturday. The police official said after producing before the court, the arrestees were sent to jail.