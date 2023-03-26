New body of Mymensingh journos formed MYMENSINGH, Mar 25: The triennial general meeting and executive committee (2023-2025) election of Journalists Union Mymensingh were held, re-electing M Ayub Ali (NTV) as its president and Saiful Islam (MyTV) as its general secretary (GS) unopposed.





The election was held in Mymensingh Press Club auditorium on Friday.







Chief Election Commissioner Sajjatul Islam Sajjat announced the final result of the election.







Elected unopposed for other posts of the executive committee are: Vice-President Supriya Dhar Bachchu (Amar Desh), Joint GS Amanullah Akand Jahangir (Dinkal), and Treasurer Mokhleshur Rahman Sabuj (Nayadiganta).







Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists President M Abdullah and Secretary General Nurul Amin Rokon, Deputy Director of Mymensingh Regional Labour Department and Registrar of Trade Unions Rakibul Hasan were present at the meeting.







Other members of the three-member election management committee are Motiul Alam (Manbazamin) and Abdul Qayyum (MymensinghLive.com).