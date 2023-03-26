Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia

MOSCOW, Mar 25: Russia's parliament speaker on Saturday proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crimes.





Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Putin's, said that Russian legislation should be amended to prohibit any activity of the ICC in Russia and to punish any who gave "assistance and support" to the ICC.





"It is necessary to work out amendments to legislation prohibiting any activity of the ICC on the territory of our country," Volodin said in a Telegram post. Volodin said that the United States had legislated to prevent its citizens ever being tried by the Hague court and that Russia should continue that work. �REUTERS