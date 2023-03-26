Imran says will not back off 'under any circumstance'

LAHORE, Mar 25: As PTI Chairman Imran Khan reached a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday to secure interim bail in three terrorism cases, he told reporters that a "reaction" to the "atrocities done to the PTI" would come from the public today at the party's Minar-i-Pakistan rally and urged supporters not to back off "under any circumstance".

Talking to the media outside the court while sitting in his vehicle, Imran said a public "reaction would come today to whatever method they (the government) will use".

"We will not back off under any circumstance," the former premier vowed.

He further asserted, "I am saying today, that they (the government) will see the largest rally at Minar-i-Pakistan in the country's history."

The PTI chief went on to claim, "1,600 workers of ours have been taken away only because they want to fill our Minar-i-Pakistan rally today."

Comparing the "current atrocities done to PTI" to those committed in India Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, Imran castigated the government for "using every method to crush the PTI" and for "torturing and picking up people".

He further said, "Atrocities are being committed but this is a fight and a jihad for haqeeqi azaadi (real freedom) [so] sacrifices will need to be given. I am also ready for this and my entire team is ready as well."

Today, the Lahore ATC granted Imran interim bail till April 4 in three cases filed at the Lahore Race Course police station - two of which were on March 14 and March 15 - relating to the clashes that took place between PTI supporters and the police outside the PTI chief's Zaman Park residence.

ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the plea today while Barrister Salman Safdar appeared in the court as Imran's counsel.

During today's hearing, Imran said, "I want to be included in the investigation. There is a risk of [my] arrest." He also filed a separate plea seeking permission for his car to be allowed within the court premises.

Containers placed in Lahore ahead of PTI rally

Shipping containers have been placed at various locations in Lahore ahead of the PTI's rally at the Minar-i-Pakistan tonight, where party chairman Imran Khan intends to outline his "vision of Haqeeqi Azadi".

In what appeared to be an attempt to block routes leading to the PTI's power show venue, Dawn.com's correspondent saw containers placed at entry and exit routes of the city, including those from Shahdara to Ravi bridge.

The road heading from Data Darbar towards Minar-i-Pakistan has been closed off from both sides as well.

One of the truck drivers present at the scene told Dawn.com that he had not been compensated in return for using his truck to block the roads.

He further said he was directed by the Shafiqabad police station officials who had told him that it was the "government's [order]" and that the trucks' keys were in the possession of the same police.

"When we entered [the city] last night, the police forcibly made us park the vehicles at different locations."

The driver added that he has been directed to have their trucks block the roads till 12pm tomorrow.

There were also reports that students who were supposed to appear for the Institute of Chartered Accountant exams could not do so due to road blockades.

Hayyan Imran, a student, said he had been sitting on the bus for hours but the bus could not reach the exam venue on time, due to which he got late for his exam.

"Now, the examiners are not letting me go in. They're saying that I have arrived late and the attendance has been taken," he lamented.

Earlier today, the former premier called on his supporters to "assert their right as people of a free nation" by attending the rally.

He added that the PTI would be holding its sixth public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan, which he felt would "break all records".

"My heart tells me it will break all records. I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi and how we will pull Pakistan out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in," Imran said. DAWN



