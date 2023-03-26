19 killed in US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria: new toll

BEIRUT, Mar 25: The death toll from retaliatory US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria following a deadly drone attack has risen to 19, a war monitor said Saturday, as Washington insisted it is not seeking conflict with Tehran.





Further rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias took place late Friday, prompting more strikes by coalition warplanes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.





Washington carried out the initial strikes after the Pentagon said a US contractor died -- and another contractor and five military personnel were wounded -- by a drone "of Iranian origin" that struck a US-led coalition base near Hasakeh in northeastern Syria on Thursday. �AFP