Russia takes on Nepal tonight

SAFF U17 Girls' Championship Russia will take on Nepal in the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship at Kamalapur in Dhaka tonight (Sunday) at 7:15 pm.

Before that Bhutan will meet neighbouring India at 3:15 pm at the same Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur.

At this moment, Russia and Bangladesh are jointly leading the point table with each having six points. But, the Rus girls are in a better position as they are yet to play two more matches while Bangladesh has only one more match to play.

Among others, India and Nepal, which played two matches each, are in third and fourth place both having three points each in their collection.

Bhutan which has already been eliminated from the tournament after losing three matches got no points in the bag and is sitting at the bottom of the point table.

In the meantime, Russia had a 3-0 win over the host in the first match and humiliated Bhutan by 9-1 in the second match. Nepal, on the other hand, started the tournament with a 1-4 defeat to India and returned in the second match with a 5-0 win over Bhutan.

For India, it will be a good opportunity to collect points and score as much as possible against a low-powered team.

The host Bangladesh has no match today as it will play its last match of the tournament against Nepal on Tuesday.



