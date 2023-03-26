Video
Sunday, 26 March, 2023
Naim, Saifuddin fire Abahani to victory against Gazi Group in DPL

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Naim, Saifuddin fire Abahani to victory against Gazi Group in DPL

Naim, Saifuddin fire Abahani to victory against Gazi Group in DPL

Domestic powerhouse Abahani Limited secured their fifth straight victory in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after outplaying Gazi Group Cricketers by an emphatic eight wickets at BKSP-3 ground on Saturday.

Naim Sheikh, fresh from his century against archrivals Mohammedan Sporting Club, continued his rich vein with 74 not out, which was instrumental in the comprehensive victory.

Saifuddin claimed 4-30 as Gazi Group Cricketers were bowled out for paltry 153 in 42.2 overs, a total that Abahani gunned down with ease, reaching winning target of 154-2 in just 30.5 overs, thanks to a calculative aggression from Naim Sheikh.

Naim struck four fours and one six in his 100 ball-knock and gave the side a flying start with the ably support of Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Bijoy made 38 off 34 with the help of five fours and one six as the duo combined for a 76-run partnership for the opening stand to make the chase a cake-walk.

After Bijoy was dismissed, Naim added 63-run with Mahmudul Hasan Joy who chipped-in-with 34. Hasan too was removed as he looked set to finish the game with Naim. However it mattered little as Naim led the side to the victory, accompanied by Indian recruit Indrajit Baba who was not out on 10.

Put into bat first, Gazi Group made a horrible start with opener Mehedi Maruf bagging duck and Habibur Rahman being dismissed in single digit figure.

Indian recruit Ravi Teja held firm amid wickets tumbling at the other end, making team-high 41. Mahmudul Hasan was the other notable scorer with 30 as Saifuddin kept making inroads with his military pace.

Saifuddin got apt support from two left-arm spinners Tanvir Islam and Rakibul Hasan who both grabbed two wickets. Nahidul Islam and captain Mosaddek Hossain Saikat took one wicket apiece.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

