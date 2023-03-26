Day-long Independence Day archery held

The day-long Independence Day Archery Tournament (National Ranking Open Tournament-2) held on Saturday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, marking the Independence Day.





A total of 96 archers from 13 teams across the country's district sports organizations, clubs and services teams, participated in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF), said a press release.





The day-long tournament featured 4 individual events in men's and women's sections in recurve and compound divisions.





In the men's recurve final, ace archer Ruman Sana (Bangladesh Ansar) won the gold beating Md. Ashiqur Rahman (Army Archery Club) by 6-4 sets. Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh Police Archery Club won the bronze medal in this event.





In the women's recurve final, Mosammat Sraboni Akter of Bangladesh Ansar won the gold and Juthi Rani of Bangladesh Police Archery Club bagged silver while Diya Siddique of Bangladesh Ansar secured bronze medal.





In the men's compound final, Nawaz Ahmed Rakib (Border Guard Bangladesh) won the gold medal beating Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (Bangladesh Police Archery Club).





The first stage of the match ended 145-145 draw. After shooting 1 arrow each from both archers, Nawaz Ahmed Rakib scored 9+ and Mohammad Ashikuzzaman scored 9. Nawaz Ahmed won the gold medal based on a score of 9+.





In the women's compound final, Bonna Akter of (Bangladesh Ansar) won the gold and Susmita Bonik (Army Archery Club) bagged the silver while Shamoly Roy (Bangladesh Police Archery Club) secured bronze medal.





BAF's president Lt. Gen. Moinul Islam (retd) and BAF's general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal distributed the prizes among the winners. �BSS