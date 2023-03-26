Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Day-long Independence Day archery held

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

The day-long Independence Day Archery Tournament (National Ranking Open Tournament-2) held on Saturday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, marking the Independence Day.

A total of 96 archers from 13 teams across the country's district sports organizations, clubs and services teams, participated in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF), said a press release.

The day-long tournament featured 4 individual events in men's and women's sections in recurve and compound divisions.

In the men's recurve final, ace archer Ruman Sana (Bangladesh Ansar) won the gold beating Md. Ashiqur Rahman (Army Archery Club) by 6-4 sets. Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh Police Archery Club won the bronze medal in this event.

In the women's recurve final, Mosammat Sraboni Akter of Bangladesh Ansar won the gold and Juthi Rani of Bangladesh Police Archery Club bagged silver while Diya Siddique of Bangladesh Ansar secured bronze medal.

In the men's compound final, Nawaz Ahmed Rakib (Border Guard Bangladesh) won the gold medal beating Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (Bangladesh Police Archery Club).

 The first stage of the match ended 145-145 draw. After shooting 1 arrow each from both archers, Nawaz Ahmed Rakib scored 9+ and Mohammad Ashikuzzaman scored 9. Nawaz Ahmed won the gold medal based on a score of 9+.

In the women's compound final, Bonna Akter of (Bangladesh Ansar) won the gold and Susmita Bonik (Army Archery Club) bagged the silver while Shamoly Roy (Bangladesh Police Archery Club) secured bronze medal.

BAF's president Lt. Gen. Moinul Islam (retd) and BAF's general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal distributed the prizes among the winners.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh edge past Seychelles
Russia takes on Nepal tonight
Naim, Saifuddin fire Abahani to victory against Gazi Group in DPL
Day-long Independence Day archery held
New Zealand's Shipley tears through Sri Lanka in ODI thrashing
Mominul, Amandeep lead rout of Dhaka Leopards in DPL
Nabi stars as Afghanistan stun Pakistan in T20 series opener
Ibrahimovic, 41, beaten by Gibraltar player as Euros' golden oldie


Latest News
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country
Fugitive convict held in Moulvibazar
Two more STS for modern waste management opened in Rajshahi
Religious ministry asks 3 airlines for Hajj flight schedules
A rare video of freedom fighters singing ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ in 1971
Boy drowns in river in Bandarban
Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers
India summons Canada envoy, concerned over Sikh protesters
Foundation stone of Liberation War museum laid in Sakhipur
Bangabandhu conferred 'FOSWAL Literature Award' for his trilogy
Most Read News
Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident
Rooppur Plant MD's car driver found dead inside vehicle
AL nominates Noman for Ctg 8 by-polls
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases
EC's letter for dialogue is latest strategy of vote rigging: Fakhrul
Varsity student 'kills self' in Savar in huff with family
Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors
Nation to celebrate 53rd Independence Day on Sunday
Bangladesh reports 6 more dengue cases
Myanmar's military jet fuel supplies hit by latest US sanctions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft