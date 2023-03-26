Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand's Shipley tears through Sri Lanka in ODI thrashing

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

AUCKLAND, MAR 25: Henry Shipley tore through Sri Lanka's batting line-up as New Zealand romped to a 198-run win in the first one-day international in Auckland on Saturday.

Playing just his fourth match for the Black Caps, tall seamer Shipley took 5-31 as the tourists were skittled for 76 at Eden Park, their lowest ODI score against New Zealand and their fifth-lowest ever.

Sri Lanka's capitulation in 19.5 overs made it their second shortest innings.

The visitors never recovered after slumping to 31-5, with only three batters reaching double figures, including top scorer Angelo Mathews (18). It comes just two months after Sri Lanka's world-record 317-run loss to India in Thiruvananthapuram -- when they were out for 73.

Captain Dasun Shanaka identified some glaring shortcomings that would need to be improved on for game two in Christchurch on Tuesday.

"Especially with the bat, we need to tighten up the techniques," Shanaka said.

"The way Shipley bowled, the movement he got and the bounce, I think all sorts of things happened tonight.

"Credit should be given to Shipley, it's outstanding bowling."

Sri Lanka's batters succumbed to a series of loose shots, allowing Shipley to claim New Zealand's first five-wicket bag in the format for more than four years.

The 26-year-old worried his opponents with steep bounce and pace throughout his seven overs, beating the bat routinely and prompting a series of shots to be lofted aimlessly to waiting fielders. Daryl Mitchell took 2-12 and Matt Henry 2-20 in an innings that lasted less than two hours.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said he was unsure if their score of 274 all out would be enough at the small Eden Park venue where international teams regularly surpass 300.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh edge past Seychelles
Russia takes on Nepal tonight
Naim, Saifuddin fire Abahani to victory against Gazi Group in DPL
Day-long Independence Day archery held
New Zealand's Shipley tears through Sri Lanka in ODI thrashing
Mominul, Amandeep lead rout of Dhaka Leopards in DPL
Nabi stars as Afghanistan stun Pakistan in T20 series opener
Ibrahimovic, 41, beaten by Gibraltar player as Euros' golden oldie


Latest News
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country
Fugitive convict held in Moulvibazar
Two more STS for modern waste management opened in Rajshahi
Religious ministry asks 3 airlines for Hajj flight schedules
A rare video of freedom fighters singing ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ in 1971
Boy drowns in river in Bandarban
Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers
India summons Canada envoy, concerned over Sikh protesters
Foundation stone of Liberation War museum laid in Sakhipur
Bangabandhu conferred 'FOSWAL Literature Award' for his trilogy
Most Read News
Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident
Rooppur Plant MD's car driver found dead inside vehicle
AL nominates Noman for Ctg 8 by-polls
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases
EC's letter for dialogue is latest strategy of vote rigging: Fakhrul
Varsity student 'kills self' in Savar in huff with family
Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors
Nation to celebrate 53rd Independence Day on Sunday
Bangladesh reports 6 more dengue cases
Myanmar's military jet fuel supplies hit by latest US sanctions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft