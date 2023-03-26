Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mominul, Amandeep lead rout of Dhaka Leopards in DPL

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Mominul, Amandeep lead rout of Dhaka Leopards in DPL

Mominul, Amandeep lead rout of Dhaka Leopards in DPL

Mominul Haque, the former national Test captain, hammered a brilliant 75-run knock as Rupganj Tigers recorded a five-wicket victory over Dhaka Leopards in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Leopards were held back to 247-8 with Pinak Ghosh making highest 79. Gem was the other notable scorer with 47.

Mukidul Islam, Alauddin Babu and captain Naeem Islam took two wickets apiece for Rupganj.

Mominul paved he platform of the victory with his 75 but Indian recruit Amandepp Khare was also pivotal in clinching the victory, hitting 43 ball-51 not out as Rupganj raced to the victory in 49.2 overs.

This was Rupganj's second victory in fourth match while Leopards now lost three matches while one of their matches were washed out.

In the day's other match at BKSP-4 ground AGrani Bank beat City Club by 18 runs for their second victory in four matches. City however lost their fourth straight matches.

Asked to bat first, Agrani Bank put up a respectable 291-8 with opener Azmir Ahmed hitting team-best 89. His 92-ball-knock was studded with 10 fours and five sixes. Captain Marshall Ayub and Azim Nazir Kazi played a perfect foil to him with the latter making 66 and the captain scoring 62.

City Club captain Robiul Haque scalped 4-63 while Taufike Ahmed bagged 3-57.

Despite losing opener Abdullah Al Mamun cheaply, City Club made them heavily favourite to win their first game in the season but they fell short, being restricted to 273-9.

Taqfiq Khan Tushar smashed five fours and four sixes for his 59 off 56 while Shahriar Komol added 51. Rafsan Al Mahmud made 53 to be the other notable scorer. Sharifullah took 3-35 for Agrani Bank.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh edge past Seychelles
Russia takes on Nepal tonight
Naim, Saifuddin fire Abahani to victory against Gazi Group in DPL
Day-long Independence Day archery held
New Zealand's Shipley tears through Sri Lanka in ODI thrashing
Mominul, Amandeep lead rout of Dhaka Leopards in DPL
Nabi stars as Afghanistan stun Pakistan in T20 series opener
Ibrahimovic, 41, beaten by Gibraltar player as Euros' golden oldie


Latest News
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country
Fugitive convict held in Moulvibazar
Two more STS for modern waste management opened in Rajshahi
Religious ministry asks 3 airlines for Hajj flight schedules
A rare video of freedom fighters singing ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ in 1971
Boy drowns in river in Bandarban
Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers
India summons Canada envoy, concerned over Sikh protesters
Foundation stone of Liberation War museum laid in Sakhipur
Bangabandhu conferred 'FOSWAL Literature Award' for his trilogy
Most Read News
Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident
Rooppur Plant MD's car driver found dead inside vehicle
AL nominates Noman for Ctg 8 by-polls
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases
EC's letter for dialogue is latest strategy of vote rigging: Fakhrul
Varsity student 'kills self' in Savar in huff with family
Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors
Nation to celebrate 53rd Independence Day on Sunday
Bangladesh reports 6 more dengue cases
Myanmar's military jet fuel supplies hit by latest US sanctions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft