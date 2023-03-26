Mominul, Amandeep lead rout of Dhaka Leopards in DPL Mominul Haque, the former national Test captain, hammered a brilliant 75-run knock as Rupganj Tigers recorded a five-wicket victory over Dhaka Leopards in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium on Saturday.





Opting to bat first, Leopards were held back to 247-8 with Pinak Ghosh making highest 79. Gem was the other notable scorer with 47.





Mukidul Islam, Alauddin Babu and captain Naeem Islam took two wickets apiece for Rupganj.





Mominul paved he platform of the victory with his 75 but Indian recruit Amandepp Khare was also pivotal in clinching the victory, hitting 43 ball-51 not out as Rupganj raced to the victory in 49.2 overs.





This was Rupganj's second victory in fourth match while Leopards now lost three matches while one of their matches were washed out.





In the day's other match at BKSP-4 ground AGrani Bank beat City Club by 18 runs for their second victory in four matches. City however lost their fourth straight matches.





Asked to bat first, Agrani Bank put up a respectable 291-8 with opener Azmir Ahmed hitting team-best 89. His 92-ball-knock was studded with 10 fours and five sixes. Captain Marshall Ayub and Azim Nazir Kazi played a perfect foil to him with the latter making 66 and the captain scoring 62.





City Club captain Robiul Haque scalped 4-63 while Taufike Ahmed bagged 3-57.





Despite losing opener Abdullah Al Mamun cheaply, City Club made them heavily favourite to win their first game in the season but they fell short, being restricted to 273-9.





Taqfiq Khan Tushar smashed five fours and four sixes for his 59 off 56 while Shahriar Komol added 51. Rafsan Al Mahmud made 53 to be the other notable scorer. Sharifullah took 3-35 for Agrani Bank. �BSS