Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mbappe gets off to winning start as France captain

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Mbappe gets off to winning start as France captain

Mbappe gets off to winning start as France captain

PARIS, MAR 25: Kylian Mbappe marked his first game as France captain on Friday with two goals and an assist as the World Cup finalists romped to a 4-0 win against a depleted Netherlands side in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris.

Mbappe has succeeded long-standing France skipper Hugo Lloris and the new era got off to a flying start as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar set up the pink-haired Antoine Griezmann to score inside two minutes.

Dayot Upamecano bundled in the second goal in the eighth minute and Mbappe got his name on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 before the midway point in the first half.

Mbappe wrapped up the victory in emphatic fashion with two minutes remaining, before the Netherlands' Memphis Depay had a stoppage-time penalty saved by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

It was a display of ruthless efficiency from Didier Deschamps' side against a Dutch team missing several key players after a virus swept through their squad.

At least their toughest assignment in qualifying Group B is now out of the way and their next game is at home to Gibraltar on Monday.

The French now visit the Republic of Ireland but it is going to take something remarkable for them to fail to qualify for next year's Euro given the top two teams in each group go through.

"We didn't want to disappoint our fans. This was our first game back here after the World Cup and we really wanted to pick up where we left off there, except for the final," Mbappe told broadcaster TF1.

Of his own game, Mbappe added: "I try to do my job, be decisive and bring everyone else with me. It worked well today but this is just the beginning so let's not get carried away."

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman referred to the virus that hit his squad as he reacted to the defeat.

"You know the circumstances, but I don't want to make excuses for this mediocre performance," he said. "There is nothing very positive to take from today."

There were four changes to the France team compared to the World Cup final, with Lloris and centre-back Raphael Varane having retired -- they were honoured on the Stade de France pitch before kick-off -- while Ousmane Dembele is injured and Olivier Giroud started on the bench.

In came AC Milan's Maignan in goal and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate in central defence, while there were starts for Kingsley Coman and Randal Kolo Muani too.

The Netherlands, with Koeman back for a second spell in charge, were without Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Denzel Dumfries and Frenkie de Jong for a variety of reasons.

France simply blew them away.

Mbappe has promised to play a unifying role after taking over the armband, although he also admitted that Griezmann was disappointed at being overlooked for the captaincy by Deschamps.

Usually when Mbappe gets the ball on the left side of the box he shapes to shoot towards the far corner.

That he didn't in the second minute was telling, as he instead chose to play a square pass for the arriving Griezmann to finish first-time.

Griezmann, reprising the midfield role he operated so remarkably at the World Cup, then set up the second.

His free-kick from the right was not properly dealt with by Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, and Bayern Munich defender Upamecano was left with an easy finish.

There was an element of real class about the third goal as Kolo Muani's decision not to touch Aurelien Tchouameni's through ball completely did for the Netherlands defence and left Mbappe through to beat the goalkeeper.

France were 3-0 up with barely 30 percent possession, and Koeman made a substitution before half-time, replacing Kenneth Taylor with Wout Weghorst.

Only a fine Cillessen save from a Konate header stopped France from scoring again before the break, and substitute Moussa Diaby had a goal disallowed late on.

However, Mbappe sealed the win two minutes from time, pouncing on a loose ball before firing a shot through the legs of Jurrien Timber and into the bottom corner.

The evening concluded with Maignan stopping Depay's penalty, which had been awarded for an Upamecano handball.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh edge past Seychelles
Russia takes on Nepal tonight
Naim, Saifuddin fire Abahani to victory against Gazi Group in DPL
Day-long Independence Day archery held
New Zealand's Shipley tears through Sri Lanka in ODI thrashing
Mominul, Amandeep lead rout of Dhaka Leopards in DPL
Nabi stars as Afghanistan stun Pakistan in T20 series opener
Ibrahimovic, 41, beaten by Gibraltar player as Euros' golden oldie


Latest News
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country
Fugitive convict held in Moulvibazar
Two more STS for modern waste management opened in Rajshahi
Religious ministry asks 3 airlines for Hajj flight schedules
A rare video of freedom fighters singing ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ in 1971
Boy drowns in river in Bandarban
Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers
India summons Canada envoy, concerned over Sikh protesters
Foundation stone of Liberation War museum laid in Sakhipur
Bangabandhu conferred 'FOSWAL Literature Award' for his trilogy
Most Read News
Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident
Rooppur Plant MD's car driver found dead inside vehicle
AL nominates Noman for Ctg 8 by-polls
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases
EC's letter for dialogue is latest strategy of vote rigging: Fakhrul
Varsity student 'kills self' in Savar in huff with family
Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors
Nation to celebrate 53rd Independence Day on Sunday
Bangladesh reports 6 more dengue cases
Myanmar's military jet fuel supplies hit by latest US sanctions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft