Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Brazilian judge bars Robinho from leaving country pending sentence decision

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

BRAS�LIA, MAR 25: A judge on Friday barred Robinho from leaving Brazil while he decides whether the footballer's nine-year rape sentence, handed down by an Italian court, can be served in the South American country.

Judge Francisco Falcao "prohibited the sportsman from leaving the country. He has to hand in his passport within five days," Brazil's Superior Court of Justice (STJ) said in a statement.

Falcao, a judge on the STJ, is analyzing an Italian request for the sentence against Robson de Souza to be served in his home country.

In his ruling Friday, Falcao cited the "gravity of the crime, the international repercussions of the case and the economic conditions of the player which could facilitate an eventual escape from Brazil."

Robinho was among a group of six men accused of gang raping an Albanian woman celebrating her 23rd birthday in a Milan nightclub in 2013 when he was playing for AC Milan.

A nine-year sentence for the former Selecao and Real Madrid player was upheld by Italy's top court, after which Italian prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant.

Brazil does not extradite its nationals, however, and Italy asked that Robinho be made to serve his sentence in his home country instead.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh edge past Seychelles
Russia takes on Nepal tonight
Naim, Saifuddin fire Abahani to victory against Gazi Group in DPL
Day-long Independence Day archery held
New Zealand's Shipley tears through Sri Lanka in ODI thrashing
Mominul, Amandeep lead rout of Dhaka Leopards in DPL
Nabi stars as Afghanistan stun Pakistan in T20 series opener
Ibrahimovic, 41, beaten by Gibraltar player as Euros' golden oldie


Latest News
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country
Fugitive convict held in Moulvibazar
Two more STS for modern waste management opened in Rajshahi
Religious ministry asks 3 airlines for Hajj flight schedules
A rare video of freedom fighters singing ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ in 1971
Boy drowns in river in Bandarban
Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers
India summons Canada envoy, concerned over Sikh protesters
Foundation stone of Liberation War museum laid in Sakhipur
Bangabandhu conferred 'FOSWAL Literature Award' for his trilogy
Most Read News
Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident
Rooppur Plant MD's car driver found dead inside vehicle
AL nominates Noman for Ctg 8 by-polls
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases
EC's letter for dialogue is latest strategy of vote rigging: Fakhrul
Varsity student 'kills self' in Savar in huff with family
Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors
Nation to celebrate 53rd Independence Day on Sunday
Bangladesh reports 6 more dengue cases
Myanmar's military jet fuel supplies hit by latest US sanctions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft