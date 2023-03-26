Tax receipts fall short of target by Tk 22,978cr in July-Feb

The government's revenue earnings fell short of Tk 22,978.48 crore or 10.49 per cent the target set for July-February period of the current financial year 2022-23 amid poor collection of customs revenue according to National Board of Revenue (NBR).





NBR collected Tk 1,96,037.51 crore as income tax, value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties against the target of Tk 2,19,015.99 crore which was set for the first eight months of the current financial year.





Customs revenue fell short by 18.92 per cent or Tk 13,814.93 crore as the government imposed import restrictions due to dollar shortage amid global inflation, said NBR officials.







Besides, VAT collection fell short by 6.99 per cent or Tk 5,738.53 crore and income tax collection fell short by 5.36 per cent or Tk 3,425.02 crore during July-February period of FY23.





In the eight months, NBR's income tax wing managed to collect Tk 60,437.98 crore against the target of Tk 63,863 crore, its VAT wing collected Tk 76,401.46 crore against that of Tk 82,139.99 crore and its customs wing collected Tk 59,198.07 crore against that of Tk 73,013 crore.







VAT collection witnessed the highest growth at 15.07 per cent or Tk 10,005.03 crore amid rising inflation followed by income tax at 6.29 per cent or Tk 3,576.42 crore and customs duties at 4.36 per cent or Tk 7,136.97 during the period.







The NBR will collect 47.02 per cent or Tk 1,73,962.49 crore in the remaining four months of FY23 to meet its target of Tk 3,70,000 crore which is set for the current financial year, it said.





The income tax wing will collect 50.50 per cent or Tk 61,662.02 crore in the rest of the months to meet the target of Tk 1,22,100 crore for the current financial year.





The customs wing will collect 46.67 per cent or Tk 51,801.93 crore in the rest of the period of the current financial year to achieve the yearly target of Tk 1,11,000 crore.





The VAT wing will collect 44.19 per cent or Tk 60,498.54 crore in the remaining period of the current financial year to fulfill the target of Tk 1,36,900 crore for FY23.





NBR officials said revenue earning had been increasing by 12.12 per cent annually in the last five years. In the past financial year, they attended about 92 per cent of the target and this year they might achieve about 94 per cent of the revenue target, the officials said.





NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem recently at a pre-budget meeting with business stakeholders said, 'Attaining the revenue earning target for the current financial year might be challenging amid the global inflation crisis due to Russia-Ukraine conflict impact.'





However, year-on-year revenue collection by NBR for the same period has increased by 8.92 per cent or Tk 16,053.51 crore in the current financial year.'However, we will try our best to achieve a minimum 94 per cent of the total revenue collection target,' he added.