Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:35 PM
Home Business

Brac Bank, Nucleus Software win global fintech awards

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The implementation of FinnAxia�, a Transaction Banking and Supply Chain Finance solution from Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, India, at BRAC BANK Limited, Bangladesh, enabled the bank to win the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2022 recently

Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, announced as winning the "Best Implementation in Transaction Banking" Award by IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2022,for an Innovative Transaction Banking solution implementation.

The award recognized the rapid implementation of the Nucleus Software's Supply Chain Financing solution from their Transaction Banking Suite Finn Axia� at BRAC Bank designed to support the bank's strategy of venturing into the supply chain financing market to provide seamless solutions for all its end customer offerings.

As a result of the solution's sophisticated end-to-end digital capabilities, BRAC Bank can on board customers faster and service in 4 minutes and 52 seconds enabling quicker customer activation. Finn Axia� is a completely automated and paperless solution which enables the Banks customers to operate in a hassle-free environment thus creating customer delight and engagement.

 Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "We are immensely honoured to have received this international awardjointly with Nucleus Software.We will continue to adopt best-in-class technology to serve our customers better."

 Parag Bhise, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus Software,added"We are honored to work with BRAC Bank and to support their visionary approach to digitization. We are extremely delighted to receive this prestigious award alongside BRAC Bank and to be recognized for pioneering work and our efforts in Transaction Banking."

BRAC Bank Limited, traded as 'BRACBANK' on Dhaka Stock Exchange, has been one of the fastest-growing banks in Bangladesh with a particular focus on the SME segment. BRAC Bank takes pride at the highest Moody's Rating (currently Ba3) among all banks in Bangladesh for five consecutive years.

 It is also the first and only bank in Bangladesh with an issuer rating by S&P Global Ratings (B+). With 1.3 million customers, the bank has already proved to be the largest collateral-free SME financier.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is a publicly traded (BSE: 531209, NSE: NUCLEUS), software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders.

 Nucleus Software powers the operations of 200+ Financial Institutions in 50+ countries, supporting retail and corporate lending, cash management, mobile and internet banking. Its products facilitate 26+ million transactions per day, managing over US $ 200 billion in loans and enabling 300,000+ daily users.


