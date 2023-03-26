Video
GBBA officials meet Bangladesh ambassador

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Officials of the Gulf Bangladesh Business Association called on the recently appointed Bangladesh ambassador to Qatar, Mohamed Nazrul Islam, to discuss business prospects and ways to boost trade between Qatar and Bangladesh.

Officials of the Gulf Bangladesh Business Association (GBBA) called on the recently appointed Bangladesh ambassador to Qatar, Mohamed Nazrul Islam, to discuss business prospects and ways to boost trade between Qatar and Bangladesh.

The delegation was led by GBBA president M Saiful Alam, senior vice-president Noor Mohamed, and vice-president Mahbubur Rahman Mahbob. Mohamed Waliur Rahman, Minister (Political) of the Bangladesh embassy, also attended the meeting.

GBBA is a multifaceted business association of Bangladesh businessmen, having affiliation in every GCC country, and aims to boost trade in the region. Additionally, it provides guidance, streamlines procedure, and offers help for Bangladeshi businessmen looking to establish businesses in any GCC country.

During the meeting, business potential, prospects, and competitiveness of different trade, investment, and grounds for increasing trade volumes from Bangladesh to Qatar and other GCC countries were discussed with the ambassador, who stated that the embassy will help identify commercial standards, regulations, and opportunities in Qatar and elsewhere in the Gulf.

Also, Alam handed a cheque with the equivalent of the price of 10 laptops to the ambassador, who is also chairman of the Bangladesh Mashoor-ul-Haque Memorial High School and College. The laptops will be used in the school's laboratory.
