RMG industry opting for value-added products: BGMEA

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladeshi garment factories were opting for value-added products while investing in technology up gradation to enhance efficiency and productivity.





He said this while a delegation of American & Efird (A&E) Bangladesh led by its Managing Director Angelo Leanage called on him recently.





Deputy Managing Director of A&E (Bangladesh) Syed Arefin and Director- GRS Asia Region HSM Iftekhar Husain were present at the time.





They discussed various issues related to RMG industry, including the present situation of the sector, global market demand and trends, current challenges and opportunities.





The potential of collaboration between BGMEA and A&E to support the industry's transition towards manufacturing value-added apparels garments, especially man-made fibre based garments were also discussed.







As a manufacturer and distributor of premium quality industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles, A&E could expand its business in Bangladesh and strengthen partnership with the garment companies, said the BGMEA president.





"We are happy to know that A&E has expanded its manufacturing footprint in Chittagong that will help to cater more to the needs of the apparel sectors.





We hope A&E will bring more quality products for the garment factories that will increase efficiency in the production process," he said.

Faruque Hassan requested the A&E to encourage buyers to source apparels from Bangladesh. �UNB