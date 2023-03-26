Video
Robi, a2i launch maiden DOB payments thru mobile balance

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Business Desk

Robi, a2i launch maiden DOB payments thru mobile balance

Robi, a2i launch maiden DOB payments thru mobile balance

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and Robi have collaborated to facilitate the payment for availing Government certification or Prottoyon and myGov services using mobile balance, which is popularly known as Direct Operator Billing (DOB) for the first time in Bangladesh.

With the addition of DOB, citizens registered in the Prottoyon (https://prottoyon.gov.bd) & myGov (https://www.mygov.bd) platform can easily complete their payment for the certificate service using their Robi mobile balance sitting at the comfort of their home.

Due to the very simple nature of DOB based payment services, even the marginalized section of the population can avail this convenient method, says a press release.

Earlier, using the Prottoyon portal, citizens of Bangladesh could apply for these certificates online to their Mayor or Councilor or Chairman and if they didn't have access to digital payment mechanism, had to physically visit the Government offices to complete the payment.

The initiatives of a2i programme of the Cabinet and ICT Divisions supported by UNDP have emerged as blessing for the people, especially those living in marginal area, in terms of making life easier and boosting people's access to citizen services.

In the launching program, from a2i Project Director, Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Head of e-commerce Rezwanul Haque Jami, e-service team lead Mohammad Salahuddin & National Consultant Mohammad Moshiur Rahman and from Robi's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Shahed Alam, Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Sharif Shah Jamal Raz, General Manager, VAS and New Business, Shafiq Shamsur Razzaq and relevant high officials from both organizations were present in the launching ceremony.

The Government of Bangladesh had launched the Prottoyon web portal to provide all types of certificate related services to the public. It was launched as part of Bangladesh Government's Portal with the Prime Minister's aim of providing Government services, integrating all Government websites and their information into a single web portal.



