7UP launches Ramadan campaign with Shakib Al Hasan

Marking the auspicious Ramadan, 7UP® on Thursday unveiled its new Ramadan campaign featuring brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan.







The film captures the spirit of Ramadan and camaraderie amongst people and is accompanied by limited-edition Ramadan-inspired packaging to add joy to the iftar celebrations across Bangladesh.





The new TVC is an ode to the resilience and kindness that people share with each other as they observe fasts during the month of Ramadan. The film opens with Shakib Al Hasan singing a refreshing jingle as he sets out to bring the best out of people.





The film moves from multiple scenarios of people's patience being tested in summers during Ramadan, as he offers them a chilled bottle of 7UP®, the perfect refreshing factor to power through and have with their Iftar meals.







The film ends with Shakib returning home and reminding his brother to do just that, as they all enjoy their Iftar meal over a chilled bottle of 7UP®.





Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Marketing Director, Bangladesh Region, PepsiCo, "Ramadan is one of the most culturally significant occasions for the people of Bangladesh that brings them together to celebrate moments of togetherness.







Our new campaign beautifully reiterates the generosity, kindness and love we share with our friends and family in the month of Ramadan�We are thrilled to collaborate with Shakib again to reflect this meaningful message and cannot wait for the audiences to try the new festive 7UP packs during their Iftar meals."





Commenting on the campaign, brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan, said, "It is always a great pleasure to associate with 7UP. This year's campaign not only encourages everyone to observe Ramadan with a pure heart, but also think fresh & share love and kindness with one and all."





The Head of Marketing of Transcom Beverage Sharfuddin Bhuiyan said " We are hopeful that this new campaign of 7up with Shakib Al Hasan will make our consumers happy and help them think fresh".





The new 7UP® TVC will be amplified via robust 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media. 7UP® is available in single serve?and multi serve packs across all modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.