Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

7UP launches Ramadan campaign with Shakib Al Hasan

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Desk

Marking the auspicious Ramadan, 7UP® on Thursday unveiled its new Ramadan campaign featuring brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan.

The film captures the spirit of Ramadan and camaraderie amongst people and is accompanied by limited-edition Ramadan-inspired packaging to add joy to the iftar celebrations across Bangladesh.

The new TVC is an ode to the resilience and kindness that people share with each other as they observe fasts during the month of Ramadan. The film opens with Shakib Al Hasan singing a refreshing jingle as he sets out to bring the best out of people.

The film moves from multiple scenarios of people's patience being tested in summers during Ramadan, as he offers them a chilled bottle of 7UP®, the perfect refreshing factor to power through and have with their Iftar meals.

The film ends with Shakib returning home and reminding his brother to do just that, as they all enjoy their Iftar meal over a chilled bottle of 7UP®.

Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Marketing Director, Bangladesh Region, PepsiCo, "Ramadan is one of the most culturally significant occasions for the people of Bangladesh that brings them together to celebrate moments of togetherness.

Our new campaign beautifully reiterates the generosity, kindness and love we share with our friends and family in the month of Ramadan�We are thrilled to collaborate with Shakib again to reflect this meaningful message and cannot wait for the audiences to try the new festive 7UP packs during their Iftar meals."

Commenting on the campaign, brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan, said, "It is always a great pleasure to associate with 7UP. This year's campaign not only encourages everyone to observe Ramadan with a pure heart, but also think fresh & share love and kindness with one and all."

The Head of Marketing of Transcom Beverage Sharfuddin Bhuiyan said " We are hopeful that this new campaign of 7up with Shakib Al Hasan will make our consumers happy and help them think fresh".

The new 7UP® TVC will be amplified via robust 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media. 7UP® is available in single serve?and multi serve packs across all modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tax receipts fall short of target by Tk 22,978cr in July-Feb
Brac Bank, Nucleus Software win global fintech awards
GBBA officials meet Bangladesh ambassador
Oil prices drop amid profit-taking
RMG industry opting for value-added products: BGMEA
Robi, a2i launch maiden DOB payments thru mobile balance
BD migrants now can send money home thru Nagad
7UP launches Ramadan campaign with Shakib Al Hasan


Latest News
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country
Fugitive convict held in Moulvibazar
Two more STS for modern waste management opened in Rajshahi
Religious ministry asks 3 airlines for Hajj flight schedules
A rare video of freedom fighters singing ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ in 1971
Boy drowns in river in Bandarban
Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers
India summons Canada envoy, concerned over Sikh protesters
Foundation stone of Liberation War museum laid in Sakhipur
Bangabandhu conferred 'FOSWAL Literature Award' for his trilogy
Most Read News
Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident
Rooppur Plant MD's car driver found dead inside vehicle
AL nominates Noman for Ctg 8 by-polls
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases
EC's letter for dialogue is latest strategy of vote rigging: Fakhrul
Varsity student 'kills self' in Savar in huff with family
Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors
Nation to celebrate 53rd Independence Day on Sunday
Bangladesh reports 6 more dengue cases
Myanmar's military jet fuel supplies hit by latest US sanctions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft