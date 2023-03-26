Video
EBL launches Co-branded Visa Credit Card with BGMEA

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Desk

EBL launches Co-branded Visa Credit Card with BGMEA

EBL launches Co-branded Visa Credit Card with BGMEA

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in association with Visa have launched co-brand credit cards at a ceremony on Thursday, says a press release.

The co-branded cards, exclusively designed for BGMEA, will provide financial solutions to its employees and member organizations with a safer and more convenient payment option.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL said, "Partnering with BGMEA is a privilege and honor.

 Today we are launching a sophisticated co-brand card that will make card payment transactions within and beyond Bangladesh seamless and hassle-free.

Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA said, "Our collaboration with EBL has always been strong, and we're excited to expand it with this new offering.
 
We are committed to continually strengthening our partnership with EBL to bring more value to our members through innovative solutions."

The co-branded credit card will be available in two variants, Platinum and Signature and come with unique benefits like complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Cardholders can also request a Priority Pass card at zero issuance fees, which offers access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries.

Cardholders can also enjoy discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants, as well as by-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Dhaka.

Two free supplementary cards will be available against a primary credit card issued.

Cardholders will have access to EBL 24x7 call center for prompt support.

Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, attended the launching ceremony as the chief guest, Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, EBL and senior officials from both the organizations were present among others at the event held at the Head Office of Eastern Bank Limited in Dhaka.


