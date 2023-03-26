realme to release smartphone from its C Series

Youth-favorite brand realme is all set to introduce a new phone to take its Champion C-series to newer heights with the addition of four segment-leading technology focusing on image, storage, charging, and design.





Keeping all customer needs in mind, realme is all set to upgrade this very segment through the introduction of an incredible device that everyone can afford, says a press release.







According to realme findings, 70% of users want larger storage, 56% want a better camera and 50% need faster charging. Keeping these necessities in mind, realme incorporated cutting-edge technologies into this new device to ensure leap-forward performance, with major focus on 4 major technology areas - image, storage, charging, and design.







Inspired by its SPIRE strategy, new C Series phones will lead with one major leap-forward technology. Interestingly, this new phone will have a number of segment-leading technologies, further promoting the idea that 'everyone is a champion in life.' The "SPIRE strategy" illustrates that the product will lead with one major leap-forward technology, which will be the spire of realme product tower.







To enable the young around the world to enjoy an enhanced experience with devices from this champion series, this new device will have some features that none other in this segment has. For the first time in this segment, this C series phone will have a 64MP AI camera, 33W super-fast charging, 8GB/256GB storage and expandable RAM up to 16GB. The phone will feature a Sunshower design.





realme is playing a significant role in empowering young users by introducing them to all the latest technologies. And to achieve this goal, realme has prioritized innovation to improve smartphone experience. This commitment will be reflected in the new C series device as realme illustrates that the "C" is for Champion, and C Series is "a champion of the segment."