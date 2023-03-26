Customers contribute to Robi's Iftar donation

Robi in partnership with Bidyanando Foundation, has brought a Iftar donation campaign to stand by the underprivileged people of the society during the holy month of Ramadan.





Iftar will be provided to underprivileged families for every specific bundle purchased by Robi customers endorsed.





Customers will be able to contribute to the initiative through the purchase of two specific recharge bundles. For every purchase of bundle packs of 358 Taka and 399 Taka by Robi subscribers, Robi will donate 30 Taka to the Bidyanondo Foundation under the initiative on behalf of the customers.







The 358-taka recharge bundle offers 530 minutes and 1GB of data; while the 399 taka recharge offers 18GB of data for Robi customers. The campaign will start on the first day of Ramadan. The validity of both offers is 30 days.