Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 March, 2023, 8:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Customers contribute to Robi's Iftar donation

Published : Sunday, 26 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

Robi in partnership with Bidyanando Foundation, has brought a Iftar donation campaign to stand by the underprivileged people of the society during the holy month of Ramadan.

Iftar will be provided to underprivileged families for every specific bundle purchased by Robi customers endorsed.

Customers will be able to contribute to the initiative through the purchase of two specific recharge bundles. For every purchase of bundle packs of 358 Taka and 399 Taka by Robi subscribers, Robi will donate 30 Taka to the Bidyanondo Foundation under the initiative on behalf of the customers.

The 358-taka recharge bundle offers 530 minutes and 1GB of data; while the 399 taka recharge offers 18GB of data for Robi customers. The campaign will start on the first day of Ramadan. The validity of both offers is 30 days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tax receipts fall short of target by Tk 22,978cr in July-Feb
Brac Bank, Nucleus Software win global fintech awards
GBBA officials meet Bangladesh ambassador
Oil prices drop amid profit-taking
RMG industry opting for value-added products: BGMEA
Robi, a2i launch maiden DOB payments thru mobile balance
BD migrants now can send money home thru Nagad
7UP launches Ramadan campaign with Shakib Al Hasan


Latest News
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of the country
Fugitive convict held in Moulvibazar
Two more STS for modern waste management opened in Rajshahi
Religious ministry asks 3 airlines for Hajj flight schedules
A rare video of freedom fighters singing ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ in 1971
Boy drowns in river in Bandarban
Canada, US amend decades-old pact after surge in irregular asylum seekers
India summons Canada envoy, concerned over Sikh protesters
Foundation stone of Liberation War museum laid in Sakhipur
Bangabandhu conferred 'FOSWAL Literature Award' for his trilogy
Most Read News
Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident
Rooppur Plant MD's car driver found dead inside vehicle
AL nominates Noman for Ctg 8 by-polls
Bangladesh reports four more Covid cases
EC's letter for dialogue is latest strategy of vote rigging: Fakhrul
Varsity student 'kills self' in Savar in huff with family
Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors
Nation to celebrate 53rd Independence Day on Sunday
Bangladesh reports 6 more dengue cases
Myanmar's military jet fuel supplies hit by latest US sanctions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft