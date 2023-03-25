Nation observes Genocide Day today The nation is set to observe the Genocide Day today, commemorating the brutalities and cowardly attacks carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces on the unarmed Bengalis on the black night of March 25 in 1971.





The government will observe a one-minute symbolic nationwide 'blackout' from 10:30pm to 10:31pm on Saturday to mark the Genocide Day on March 25.





According to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the symbolic 'blackout' represents the brutal massacre by Pakistani occupation forces on Bengalis on the night of March 25 in 1971.





The key point installations (KPIs) and essential establishments will be exempt from the programme.





In a press release, the Ministry said, "No decorative lighting can be done on this night."





The government imposed restrictions on illuminating any government, semi-government, autonomous, private buildings and structures on the night of March 25.





The Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) unanimously adopted a resolution to observe the March 25 as the 'Ganohotya Dibos (Genocide Day)' on March 11 in 2017.





Subsequently, the Cabinet Division at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair unanimously endorsed the decision on March 20 in 2017.





President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued messages on the eve of the Genocide Day.





In his message, President Abdul Hamid has called upon all concerned to play a productive role in the international recognition of the Genocide Day on March 25, including the Bangladesh missions abroad.





The President said the brutal genocide carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces on March 25 is a barbaric and tragic incident in the history of the Bengali nation. He recalled with deep respect the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Liberation War.





Countless people of various professions including students, teachers, intellectuals, various forces, especially the police and members of the then EPR were martyred in this massacre.







The observance of this day as Genocide Day is a symbol of great recognition of the sacrifice of three million Bengalis in the Liberation War of Bangladesh as well as extreme protest against the brutal genocide of the then Pakistani occupation forces, said the President.





In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon all, including global people, to build a society based on equality and free from all kinds of discrimination and sectarianism.





"We follow Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's peace policy in running the country," she said this in a message on the eve of the Genocide Day-2023.





The Prime Minister said March 25 is the most dreadful day in the life of the Bengali nation.







On this day in 1971, one of the most horrific and brutal genocide of the world history took place in Bangladesh, she added.





Hasina paid homage to the greatest Bengali of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders, and martyred freedom fighters whose supreme sacrifice has given the nation an independent Bangladesh.





She said the observance of March 25 as Genocide Day would be regarded as nation's memorial of eternal respect and testimony to the martyrs of the Liberation War.





The Prime Minister said, "We do not want war and conflict; killing men, women, and children dipped us in demise. We believe in peace. If sustainable peace prevails, the overall development of the country accelerates."





The government and political, social and cultural organisations, including ruling Awami League (AL), have chalked out different programmes on the occasion.





The national dailies will publish special supplements and television channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.





On the black night of March 25, the Pakistani military junta carried out mass killings in Dhaka as part of its blueprint to thwart Awami League's assumption of office following the victory in the 1970 elections.





During the attack dubbed as 'Operation Searchlight,' the Pakistani forces mercilessly killed Bengali members of the then East Pakistan Rifles and police, students, teachers, and the common people.







They killed people indiscriminately, set houses and properties on fire and looted business establishments, leaving a trail of destruction.





The Liberation War Ministry will organise cultural programmes, including 'Geeti Natya' (musical drama) based on genocide and Liberation War across the country.





Besides, discussions will be held at all educational institutions, including madrasas, where heroic freedom fighters and noted personalities will share their memories with students.





A discussion meeting will be held at the Liberation War Museum at 9:30am.





Rare photos and documentaries on mass killings will be exhibited on the premises of all the city corporations, including Dhaka.





Special munazat will be offered at mosques after Zohr prayers and other places of worship will hold separate programmes seeking eternal peace for martyrs who were killed on March 25 in 1971.





Similar programmes will be organised at the district and upazila levels and Bangladesh missions abroad.