Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 10:01 AM
Iftar market pulls huge crowds on first Ramadan

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The first day of Ramadan witnessed a good sale of Iftar items in the capital, with prices being higher than the previous year, which traders attributed to the increase in prices of daily commodities.

However, people did not stop buying their favourite ready-made Iftar items from the roadside stalls and posh 5-star hotels, while many of the customers appeared to be dissatisfied with the prices.

Soon after the Friday prayers, Chawk Bazar Iftar market on Chawk Circular Road in Old Dhaka turned into a bustling hub of Muslim devotees who kept fasting. Fasters from different parts of the city flocked to the makeshift stalls to buy a wide variety of delectable delicacies for their first Iftar of the month.

"Iftar in Old Dhaka has a different charm. That's why I came here to purchase Iftar items on the first day of Ramadan," Sohrab Uddin, who went to Chawk Bazar from Dhanmondi.

"The taste of kebab here is different from any other area in the city," he added.

A resident of Old Dhaka, said, "Even though we arrange iftar at home, it has become a custom to buy food from outside. We strive to fill the table with as many dishes as possible, regardless of our economic status."

However, he complained that the prices of iftar items are much higher this year.



