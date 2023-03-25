Road accidents kill 14, injure 55 in 8 districts

At least 14 people were killed and over 55 others were injured in separate road accidents in Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Chuadanga, Jhalakathi, Gopalganj, Moulvibazar, Magura and Chattogram.







Our Cumilla Correspondet added that two people were dead and two were injured after a bus rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila on Friday morning.





The deceased were identified as Yakub Ali, 30, son of Billal Hossain at Malikhil village in Daudkandi upazila, and Jotsna Begum, 55, wife of Abul Kashem in Chhotana village of Devidwar upazila.





The injured Nusrat Jahan,7, and auto driver Mazarul,38, were first admitted to Gouripur Hospital. Later, they were sent to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated.





Md Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Daudkandi Highway Police Station, said a Cumilla-bound bus of Tisha Paribahan hit the auto-rickshaw in Dighirpar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 11:30 am, leaving Jotsna Begum dead on the spot. Yakub Ali died on the way to the hospital, added the OC.





Police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene, said the officer, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





Our Jhalakathi Corres-pondent added that a supervisor and a passenger of a Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus have died after the vehicle hit a roadside utility pole in Jhalakathi's Rajapur Upazila.





Thirteen others, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident that occurred on the Rajapur-Bhandaria Road in Kanudaskathi around 9 am on Friday.





The bus was heading to Patharghata from Barishal when it struck a few electric wires dangling over the road, Deputy Station Officer Abdus Sobhan of Bhandaria Fire Service said, citing locals.





It subsequently veered off the road and crashed into the power pole. Bus supervisor Mehedi, 45, and passenger Parvez, 35, died on the spot, said Sobhan.





Our Bagerhat Correspondent added that a truck driver was killed as two trucks collided head-on on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat district on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Sumon, 32, son of Muklesur Rahman, hailed from Cumilla district. Mollahat Highway Police Station OC Mehedi Hasan said a Khulna-bound truck hit another truck, which was parked in Battala area, in the afternoon, leaving Sumon dead on the spot.





Our Chuadanga Correspondent added that an elderly woman was killed after being hit by a motorcycle of a traffic police sergeant at sadar upazila in Chuadanga district on Friday afternoon.





The dead was Sufia Khatun, 70, a resident of Sadek Ali Mallikpara under Chuadanga Municipality.





Witnesses said the woman was crossing road near water tank No-1 of the municipal area at around 12 pm. Meanwhile, traffic police sergeant Selim was going towards police station by a motorcycle. At that time, the motorcycle hit the woman, leaving her injured.





Sergeant Selim rescued her with the help of local people and took to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.





Our Gopalganj Correspondent adds: At least 20 passengers were injured after the head-on collision between two buses on Gopalganj-Poisharhat road in Bhojergati area of Gopalganj sadar upazila early Friday.





The injured are - Diganta bus driver Badal Mia, 50, supervisor Dilip Das,40, driver of the Mehrab Poribahan Chan Mia, 32, passengers -Sunil Roy, 70, Shilpi Mondal, 45, Tara Moni Talukder, 50, Shova Ojha, 41, Dulal Madhu, 32 Shilpi Rani Biswas, 35. The identities of other injured could not be known right now.





Traffic movement on both sides of the road halted for one hour after the accident.





Our Moulvibazar Correspondent added that a man was killed in a road accident at Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Sumon Roy, 28, son of late Radacharan Roy, of Sandhani Residential area in the upazila.





Our Magura Correspondent added that two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a truck on the Magura-Jashore regional highway at Shalikha upazila in Magura district on Thursday night.





The accident took place at Arpara Bazaar of the upazila at around 8.30 pm.





The deceased were Shahabur Rahman, 40, and Shakib Ahmed, 27, hailed from Jhunari village of the upazila.





Shalikha Police Station officer-in-charge Mosharraf Hossain said a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle in the area when they were returning home riding on the bike, leaving the duo dead on the spot.





Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that two people were killed as a pickup van rammed into a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram district on Thursday afternoon. The accident took place in front of BSRM factory adjacent to the highway at around 5 pm.





The deceased were identified as Md Yusuf, 34, son of Md Musa, a resident of Kalushah Nagar area of the upazila and Mohiuddin Raju, 30, son of Md Aziz, of Sholoshahar area under Panchlaish thana of the city.