No long distance bus allowed to ply sans route permit

Long distance buses will not be allowed to ply without route permit, said a Traffic Division directive in the city on Friday.





The Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) issued the directives and said all concerned will have to strictly adhere to those.





The traffic directives were made for smooth movement of city dwellers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.





No passenger buses will pick passengers by stopping on the road nearby long distance-inter district bus terminal areas in the capital city, it said.





The directives added that passengers will take seats while the bus is parked inside the terminal and the bus representatives concerned will take care of the instruction.





It said no long-distance-inter-district buses will occupy main roads adjacent to the terminal in city. Public transport in and out of Dhaka city would follow road discipline so that no unnecessary traffic jam takes place, the instruction said.





It added that long-distance vehicles leaving Dhaka city would refrain from carrying extra passengers and cargo. Passengers would have to enter terminal instead of waiting or standing on the main road.





The DMP also advised passengers not to eat anything from strangers inside the bus. City dwellers have been requested to walk instead of using rickshaws.