Interpol issues red notice against Arav Khan

DB seeks cancellation of Arav's Indian passport



Interpol on Friday has finally issued a red notice against Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a Dubai-based gold dealer and a fugitive in the police officer murder case. With this, the names of 63 Bangladeshis have so far been put in the list.

Meanwhile, law enforcers are yet to confirm how many days will be required to bring back Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, from United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in a letter to the Home Ministry requested cancellation of Arav Khan's Indian passport as soon as possible. A 22-page attachment has also been sent with the letter.

The International Criminal Police Organization uploaded the details on fugitive Arav Khan by issuing the red notice three days after Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun at a programme in Chattogram told media that the Interpol accepted the request letter sent by the Bangladesh police to issue a red notice against him.

In the red list, Arav's picture, gender, birthplace, birth date, age, nationality and the allegations are available.

Though he went to the United Arab Emirates with an Indian passport, his nationality was mentioned in the list as a Bangladeshi.

DB has sent the letter to the Home Ministry as part of the law enforcement's attempt to bring him back to Bangladesh, said a source. The letter will be sent to the Indian High Commission from the Ministry.

The letter also mentioned his Bangladeshi passport number, name of his parents, and his two permanent addresses in Gopalganj and Bagerhat districts. It also explained in detail about the murder of the police official Mamun, saying that this criminal not only killed the police inspector, but also tried to destroy the evidence to avoid any trial.

The DB and SB departments indicted 10 after investigating the murder. All the 10 are accused of murder and destroying evidence.



The court has issued arrest warrants against 'Arav Khan' in few more cases, the letter added.

The DB letter further said accused Rabiul Islam somehow managed an Indian passport in the name of Arav Khan hiding his actual identity and avoided the trial. He travelled to the UAE with that passport.

On last Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters in the weekly briefing that Arav has been under watch there.



She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will extend required assistance if the Home Ministry seeks.

On March 16, a senior Detective Branch official said cricketer Shakib al Hasan and content creator Hero Alam who participated in the inauguration of Arav Jewellers in Dubai may be questioned for the sake of investigation.

On March 18, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that efforts were underway to bring Arav Khan to the country through the international police agency Interpol.



As the allegations of having a link between former IGP Benzir Ahmed and Arav Khan surfaced, the ex-police boss denied knowing the fugitive in a Facebook post on his verified account on May 19.

"I want to inform you all that I do not know anyone by the name of 'Arav alias Rabiul alias Hridoy'. I do not even have a primary acquaintance with him," the former police chief wrote in his status.

On April 11, 2019, a charge sheet was submitted against Arav Khan and nine others in the murder case of former inspector of Special Branch of police Mamun Emran Khan.



