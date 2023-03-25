BNP to hold 7 programmes during Ramadan

In Ramadan BNP will observe 7 political programmes protesting increase in prices of commodities including electricity and gas, corruption of the Awami League government and press home its 10- point demand.





In addition, from March 28 to April 20, all levels of BNP leaders and workers will participate in various mass communication programmes including support for the poor, helpless and affected people, view -exchange meetings with people of various professions, at all district, metropolitan, upazila, thana, union and ward levels across the country.





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced this programme at an ifter party on Friday.







Fakhrul said, " Sit-in will be held in all cities and districts across the country on April 1, from 2 pm to 4 pm to protest against electricity- gas price hike, corruption of the Awami government."





BNP will held sit-in programmes from 3 pm to 5 pm in all metropolitan, thana and district upazila levels on April 8.





From 9 April to 13 April BNP will distribute leaflets at union level across the country.







On the first fast of the holy Ramadan, BNP organized the iftar party at Iskaton Ladies Club in the capital in honour of orphans and IslamicFakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Common people in the country are living in hardship. People are not able to get enough the food they need for fasting in Ramadan. Due to government mismanagement, corruption and syndicates the price of food is sky rocketing."He commented that the Awami League government is not working to alleviate the suffering of the people because they are not elected by people's vote.The leaflet will be distribudte at Rangpur and Chittagong Division on April 9, Rajshahi and Sylhet Division on April 10, Khulna and Comilla Division on April 11, Dhaka and Barisal Division on April 12 and Mymensingh and Faridpur Division on April 13.