Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL leader shot dead in Khulna

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

KHULNA, Mar 24: A local Awami League leader was gunned down by miscreants in Shiromani area of Khanjahan Ali Thana on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Ansar Ali,43, former cultural secretary of Awami League's Dighlia upazila unit.

Md Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali police station, said Ansar Ali was returning home after Jumma prayers. When he reached in front of Linda clinic, assailants opened fire on Ansar Ali, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police said that the deceased Ansar is accused in the murder case of Barakpur Union Chairman Zakir of Dighlia Upazila. However, the motive behind the killing could not be known immediately.

"On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy," added the OC.  --UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
President for building 'Sonar Bangla' to pay respect to 1971 martyrs
Rahul Gandhi loses parliament seat after conviction
Nation observes Genocide Day today
PM calls for building equality-based society
Iftar market pulls huge crowds on first Ramadan
Road accidents kill 14, injure 55 in 8 districts
No long distance bus allowed to ply sans route permit
Interpol issues red notice against Arav Khan


Latest News
Elaborate programmes taken to mark Independence Day
Dhaka's air quality still 'unhealthy' this morning
7 held with 56-kg hemp in Cumilla
Genocide Day today, one-minute blackout from 10:30pm-10:31
Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
Seven institutions fined Tk 11.5 lakh in city
Genocide Day to be observed on Saturday
US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo Zulkarnain's brother
FM chairs plenary session of UN Water Conference
Most Read News
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
ChatGPT: A boon or a bane for education?
Bangladesh reports three more Covid cases
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
Mbappe promises not to change after being handed France captaincy
Kazi Irteza Hasan, 3 others chargesheeted
Man killed in road accident in Sreemangal
Woman dies after being hit by traffic sergeant's motorcycle
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft