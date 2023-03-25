All 5 units of Kaptai Hydel power station face suspension

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 24: The generation of power in all five units of the only hydel power station of the country at Kaptai Lake will be suspended, if the drought is continues for a week. Presently only one unit is running at the lowest water level in the lake.





According to report of Kaptai Hydel power station control room, the water level of Kaptai lake was 76.93 MSL (Mean Sea Level) on Friday. Bur as per rule curve of the lake, the level was supposed to remain at 89.32 MSL.





The water level of the lake has been declining alarmingly due to drought that has been continuing in the area.





The generation of other four units has been suspended due to fall of water level.





The unit number one will run till 70 MSL, if drought is continued for weeks, the water level will decline to 70 MSL for which the operation of the unit-1 will suspend.





Meanwhile, the operation of unit 4 and 5 has been suspended as those are operated at 75 MSL while the unit 3 had been suspended as it is operated at 78 MSL.





But the highest level of water in the lake might be at 109 MSL. With the highest level of water reserve, all five generating unit of the country's cheaper power station, could generate electricity fully costing at 25 paisa per unit.





The PDB sources said, the generating units could not generate power uninterrupted with the fall of water level. According to PDB sources, the minimum water level is needed at 76 MSL to generate power uninterrupted. As a result, the generation in Kaptai is hampered frequently during the summer.





Only one unit is now able to generate a meager quantity of 25 MW with the generation capacity of 40 MW daily.





Meanwhile, five units at the Kaptai Hydro Power Station can generate 240 MW power at a very cheaper rate in the country. The PDB sources said, the production cost of power of Hydroelectric of Kaptai is only 25 paisa per unit, which is the lowest in the country.





The first unit was set up in 1961 and the 2nd unit followed in 1962 with the generation capacity of 40 MW each. The 3rd unit was set up in 1983 while the 4th and 5th units were set up in 1989 with the capacity of 50 MW each.





The 3rd unit is defective since its installation in 1983.





He said keeping the unit running would be impossible if the water level dropped below 70 msl.





If there is no rainfall by the end of this month, it is uncertain whether they will be able to continue operating the unit, he said.





With the suspension of generation at Kaptai, the salinity of Karnaphuli water will increase alrmingly. As a result, the production of water in the treatment plants of Chattogram WASA will be at risk.





Water released from the Kaptai dam flows swiftly and blocks saltwater in the high tide via the Karnaphuli river from entering the Halda River. Water from Kaptai also enters the Halda River at normal times, reducing the salinity.





During the dry season, from November to March, if the Kaptai dam does not release enough water, the salinity level in the Halda River rises.





Currently, Chattogram WASA suspend the operation of two water treatment plants based on the river during high tides WASA deems the situation a "natural disaster" and says the crisis will not end without rainwater during monsoon.