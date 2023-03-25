Video
BMPCA forms human chain demanding refund of unused data, talk-time

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


The victims and their well-wishers formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Thursday demanding 'refund of unused data and talk time, sale of SIMs with bundle packages and stop premium SIM black market under the banner of Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers' Association.

BMPCA, President, Mohiuddin Ahmed, presided over the human chain where he said, it was a long-standing demand of the customers and a demand from our organisation to refund the unused internet data and talk time to the customers.

Later, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications issued an order on August 2 last year to refund unused data to customers. Instructions were also issued from BTRC. The two conditions were that the customers had to recharge the same package or the same package earlier before the expiry date. Due to their difficult equation, customers have not benefited from this guidance till date.

He also said, we are also noticing that the customer is not able to buy the premium series SIM due to the syndicate of some of the operator's employees. Besides, thousands of premium series numbers posted at high prices for SIM sale are seen in various online groups, which are against Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act 2001 and BTRC guidelines. Even, many customers have been cheated while buying SIM online in this way.

Referring to their investigation, Mohiuddin further said, "We have come to know that 7/8 people are controlling the online SIM sales syndicate across the country." They have their own syndicate seller code! One side seller of this syndicate tells about the source of these SIMs, they provide the premium series SIMs for sale at higher prices directly from the operator's officials/employees SIM log, stock house, customer care.

If they sell these SIMs online with ads in different groups created by them, then all those bosses give them a certain amount of commission. We all request the law enforcement agencies to bring these black marketers under the law quickly and also request the regulatory agencies to take necessary action.

Central member of BMPCA Mita Rahman, office secretary Sheikh Farid, Dr Aminul, Advocate Saheda Begum, President of Mobile Phone Recharge Association Aminul Islam Bulu, Central Leader of Gana Sanghati Bachchu, Leader of Human Rights Organization Sohel Ahmed Mridha, Abul Kashem Majumdar and common customers also raised their grievances at the event.


