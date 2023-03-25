Consumer watchdog inspects markets

The authorities have conducted an inspection drive at the kitchen market Dhaka's Karwan Bazar as part of the efforts to keep prices of daily essentials in check during the month of Ramadan.





The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection launched the initiative on Friday and found that the prices of most staple goods, such as rice, fish, meat and vegetables, remained unchanged after the recent hikes before Ramadan.





Ahead of the drive, Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, director of the consumer watchdog, said: "Prices of some vegetables typically rise at the start of Ramadan. We will monitor that. We will also check whether groceries and chicken meat are being sold at the prices fixed by the government."





The authorities found that the prices of some lentils, including chickpeas and Bengal gram, have fallen slightly. Fish traders who were caught without trading vouchers were also issued stern warnings, while traders of lemons and brinjals were fined.





The government's decision to reduce the wholesale prices of broiler meat, however, had a meagre impact at the retail level.





Broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 240-250, down from the Tk 260-270. The directorate instructed traders to keep prices within the Tk 240-250 range.The directorate said they visited seven places in Dhaka and will continue the efforts throughout the Muslim holy month. �bdnews24.com