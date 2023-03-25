Shakib launches cancer foundation

On his birthday, one of the best cricketers in the world, Shakib Al Hasan, announced the launch of the Shakib Al Hasan Cancer Foundation on Friday in Dhaka.





The foundation aims to support the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients in Bangladesh. Shakib's ultimate goal is to build a world-class cancer hospital in the country, as he believes that early diagnosis is crucial for better treatment and survival.





"Cancer is often referred to as a deadly disease, but succumbing to fear won't help us overcome it," Shakib said during the launching ceremony. "The foundation is dedicated to helping those who cannot afford costly cancer treatments or diagnoses." �UNB