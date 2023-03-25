Video
Home Back Page

4 female of mugging-gang held at Mirpur

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent


Police arrested four women of a mugging-gang from Mirpur-10 in the capital on Thursday.

Mirpur Model Police Station Officer-in-charge Mohammad Mohsen informed this to media on Friday noon.

The arrestees are-Monika, 20, Mim alias Simla, 19, Sohagi, 19, and Ritu, 24.

He said two of the arrestees snatched mobiles and other valuables from commuters and when they were detained by the pedestrians, other members of the gang came to the spot and locked into altercations to give them scope to flee.

Among the arrestees Monika and Ritu, carrying their 15-month-old and 4-year-old boys respectively, targeted the people while Mim and Sohagi assist them in disguise of pedestrians.

The official said police arrested the members of the gang red handed from Mirpur -10 area of the capital on Thursday.


