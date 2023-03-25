Video
Saturday, 25 March, 2023
Back Page

Body formed to probe train-bus collision in city

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A probe committee, headed by Assistant Transport Officer of Bangladesh Railways, Aminul Islam, was formed on Thursday to investigate the train-bus collision at the Malibagh rail crossing in Dhaka.

Other members of the committee are Assistant Engineer (Dhaka) AK Anwar Hossain, Assistant (signal) Engineer (Dhaka-1) Ashikur Rahman, Assistant Command Feroz Alam, and Assistant Mechanical Engineer Md Ezharul Islam.

On Wednesday (March 22) evening, Panchgar-bound Drutojan Express hit a bus of Shohagh Paribahan at Malibagh rail-crossing, snapping the rail communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country.

According to sources the gatemen might have forgot to close a gate at Malibagh rail crossing, causing the accident as the bus was already on the rail-track.

The train eventually hit the bus from behind. However, the train was running at a slow pace during the collision.

Railway police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aminul Islam said no one was injured during the incident as there were no passengers on the bus.


