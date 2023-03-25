Launching ceremony  of ‘Architect of Bangladesh’ held

The launching ceremony of 'Architect of Bangladesh' (Banglar Stapati) written by Alvin Dilip Bangchi was held at the National Press Club on Wednesday.





The speakers came up with the remarks at the function that the book contains uncommon facts and documents in respect of the Independence War of Bangladesh and the strategic options initiated by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which may be the reference book for the generation to come.





The way of writing the book is a literary composition that has created a new trend to tell the historical information in respect of the independence movement of Bangladesh led by Bangabandhu and his tragic assassination in August 1975, the speakers said.





Liberation War Minister A K M Mozammel Huq was present as chief guest while former VC of Dhaka University Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique was present as special guest at the function.