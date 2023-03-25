Ensure sustainable use of forest resources: Speakers

Speakers at the discussion meeting marking the Co-management Day 2023 said for ensuring sustainable use of forest resources, the active engagement of co-management committees is a must and achieving their stable financial capacity is also essential.







On Thursday Arannayk Foundation organized the discussion at its head office in the capital and local office at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.





On March 23 in 2008, Rafiqul Islam, a member of the Teknaf Wildlife Sanctuary Community Patrolling Group (CPG), was stabbed to death by illegal loggers. Commemorating his supreme sacrifice, Bangladesh Forest Department has been observing this day as Co-Management Day since 2009.





Speaking as chief guest, Md Imran Ahmed, Conservator of Forest- Wildlife & Nature Conservation Circle of Bangladesh Forest Department said, along with the government, local communities must work for safeguarding the forest. Biodiversity is often affected by the livelihood activities of forest-dependent people. Hence, the community Patrol Group (CPG)s are to act more actively to ensure the co-existence of the human and wildlife, he added.





While speaking as special guest, Md Sarwar Alam, DFO of Cox's Bazar South Division, urged the regional network of Co-management Committees to organize a national-level conference. "The Forest Department will provide maximum support in this regard", he assured.





Arannayk Foundation's Head of Programmes Masud Alam Khan chaired the meeting. He commemorated the contributions of the CPG members in protecting forests and mentioned the names of those who sacrificed their lives. The Co-management committees (CMC) have to be more active, he remarked.





The senior adviser of Arannayk Foundation Dr Mohd Abdul Quddus called for allocating government funds and private sector CSR finances for the CMCs to attain stable financial capacities. A permanent allowance structure and rewarding the best CPG member will also motivate local people to work for protecting forests, he suggested.







Speakers at the meeting said, achieving the CMCs reliable financing will be easier if half of the revenue earned from tourism can be shared with all CMCs according to the Protected Area Rules 2017.





They urged the government to observe this day nationally as an acknowledgment of the contribution of CMCs to forest and nature conservation.





While delivering the closing remarks, the Programme Coordinator of CMO Network of Arannayk Protibesh Project AHM Kamal reiterated the importance of CMOs regional and national networks to address the issues to make the PA rules effective.





Among others, Dr Madinul Ahsan, Mazharul Islam from USAID Ecosystems/PROTIBESH Activity, Sital Kumar Nath from CODEC, Safiqur Rahman from NACOM also spoke at the meeting.