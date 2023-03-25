Video
GMM, Chain handover ceremony of JCI Independent held

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Observer Desk

The first General Members Meeting and Chain Handover Ceremony of JCI Dhaka Independent took place recently at a city hotel.

Marilin Ahmed, Executive Vice President of JCI Dhaka Independent presented the plan of action for the year 2023 and shared the organization's remarkable activities in 2022.

The former president of JCI Dhaka Independent Ashfaqur Rahman (2022) has handed over the local president chain to the newly elected president Mukul Alam,

This year 12 board members of JCI will be running the organization with some sustainable projects, fruitful training, and events to add more value to society.

JCI is a worldwide organization of young professionals and leaders between the ages of 18 and 40.  The JCI Headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, US.

JCI Bangladesh is running its operation with around 38 local organizations focused on spreading various youth development initiatives and a leading platform in all the districts nationwide with a member base of around 5000 and the local organizations are functioning to serve the community, society, and at the national level.


