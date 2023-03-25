C-19: BD reports 3 more cases

Bangladesh reported three more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Friday morning.





With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 20, 37,989 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.





The daily case test positivity rate increased to 0.23 per cent from Thursday's 0.21 per cent against the tests of 1,329 samples.





During this time, twenty-five patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2006771.





The death and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent and 98.47 per cent, respectively. UNB