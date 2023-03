Death anniv

Padatik Nattya Sangsadh observed 14th death anniversary of Syed Badruddin Hossain, a language activist, eminent educationist, columnist, former Registrar of Dhaka University and life president of Padatik Natya Sangsad.





Marking the day Padatik Nattya Sangsadh on Friday organized a dua mahfil after Asar prayer at the Central Mosque of Dhaka University.







Among others his family members, Padatik Nattya Sangsadh's President Syed Tasnin Hossain Tanu, Vice President Syed Ishtiaque Hossain Tito and Joint Secretary Wahidul Islam were present at the programme.