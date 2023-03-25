74 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive

During an anti-drug operation in different areas of the capital over the last 24 hours, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the Detective Branch (DB) arrested 74 people for alleged selling and consuming drugs.





The DMP conducted the routine anti-narcotics drive, which began at 6:00 am on Thursday, and recovered 12,769 pieces of yaba pills, 38.250 kg hemp, 150 grams of heroin, 843 bottles of phensidyl, and 12 pieces of narcotic injections from the arrestees.





A total of 50 cases were filed with local police stations under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrestees, police said on Friday. �UNB