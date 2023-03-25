Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

74 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

During an anti-drug operation in different areas of the capital over the last 24 hours, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the Detective Branch (DB) arrested 74 people for alleged selling and consuming drugs.

The DMP conducted the routine anti-narcotics drive, which began at 6:00 am on Thursday, and recovered 12,769 pieces of yaba pills, 38.250 kg hemp, 150 grams of heroin, 843 bottles of phensidyl, and 12 pieces of narcotic injections from the arrestees.

A total of 50 cases were filed with local police stations under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrestees, police said on Friday.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New CIC pays homage to Bangabandhu
Launching ceremony  of ‘Architect of Bangladesh’ held
Ensure sustainable use of forest resources: Speakers
GMM, Chain handover ceremony of JCI Independent held
C-19: BD reports 3 more cases
Death anniv
74 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive
Fatullah Gas Pipeline Blast One more dies of burn injuries


Latest News
Elaborate programmes taken to mark Independence Day
Dhaka's air quality still 'unhealthy' this morning
7 held with 56-kg hemp in Cumilla
Genocide Day today, one-minute blackout from 10:30pm-10:31
Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
Seven institutions fined Tk 11.5 lakh in city
Genocide Day to be observed on Saturday
US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo Zulkarnain's brother
FM chairs plenary session of UN Water Conference
Most Read News
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
ChatGPT: A boon or a bane for education?
Bangladesh reports three more Covid cases
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
Mbappe promises not to change after being handed France captaincy
Man killed in road accident in Sreemangal
Kazi Irteza Hasan, 3 others chargesheeted
Woman dies after being hit by traffic sergeant's motorcycle
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft