Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:59 AM
Fatullah Gas Pipeline Blast One more dies of burn injuries

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

A woman, who sustained burn injuries in an explosion in a gas pipeline in Narayanganj's Fatullah, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Thursday morning, after 11 days' of fighting for life.

She gave birth to a baby boy on March 13.

The 25-year-old Kulsum Begum, breathed her last around 6:30am while being treated at the hospital. She had been admitted to the hospital with 30 per cent burns, said SM Aiyub Hossain, Resident Surgeon of the Burn Institute.

On March 12, eight-month pregnant Kulsum and her three-year-old son Khalid suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at their flat on the sixth floor of a 10-storey building in Masdair area of Fatullah. The next day, she gave birth to the baby.

The child has been kept in the pediatric intensive care unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Aiyub Hossain added.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
