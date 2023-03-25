2 arrested over murder of SSC examinees in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI, Mar 24: Two teenage boys have been arrested in a case filed in connection with the murder of two students in Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali.





The arrestees are Sifat, 14 of Indrakul village of Suryamoni union of the upazila and Saikat, 14, from Kalaiya port, police said on Friday.





Victim Nafees' mother Nargis Begum filed the case with Bauphal Police Station.





A police operation is underway to arrest others involved in the murder, said Bauphal Officer-in-Charge Al Mamun.





On March 20, students of class 9 and 10 of Indrakul Secondary School got involved in a dispute over a foot injury.







On Wednesday afternoon, after the farewell ceremony of Class 10 students at the school, Nafees, Maruf and Siam, were returning home when several people, including Raihan, 2 Nayeem, Hasibul, who were already on the bridge, attacked and stabbed them.





Locals rescued them and took them to Bauphal Hospital. After primary treatment, Nafees and Maruf were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.







Siam is undergoing treatment at Bauphal Hospital. The deceased were buried at their village home on Thursday (March 23) afternoon after autopsy. �UNB