2 drug traders held with Phensidyl in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 24: The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug traders with 321 bottle of contraband Phensidyl from Salimpur area under Sitakunda upazila here on Friday morning.





The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Karim, 35, and Abu Taher 41. Both are the residents of the district.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB-7 arrested Abu Taher, with 221 bottles of phensidyl and a microbus after setting up a temporary check post in the Salimpur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway under Sitakunda upazila of the district at 4:30am on Friday.





The elite forces, later, detained bus passenger Abdul Karim with 100 pieces of Phensidyl from his travel bag at the same check post at about 11:00am.A case was lodged with Sitakunda police station. The detained persons were sent to jail. �BSS